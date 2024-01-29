Somalia: Somali, Foreign Forces Target Car Carrying Al-Shabaab Fighters

28 January 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali forces with the help of foreign soldiers carried out an operation in the Ali Hayle on the border between Middle Shabelle and Galgaduud regions.

A car carrying Al-Shabaab fighters was destroyed in an operation in the Ali Hayle area.

The targeted militants include senior Al-Shabaab leaders, according to the government.

In a statement issued by the government, it was said that in the past hours, the air operations targeting the Al-Shabaab group have increased.

The government said that many militants and leaders of the Al-Shabaab group have been killed.

The US government has not yet commented on these airstrikes targeting the Al-Shabaab group.

The first attack of this year carried out by the United States and admitted was carried out in the region of Lower Jubba, where the Al-Shabaab group was targeted.

