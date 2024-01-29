Somalia: Ksrelief Chief Visits Somalia to Launch $45 Million of Aid Projects

Mogadishu — The head of the Saudi aid agency, KSrelief, arrived in Somalia on Sunday to help launch 24 humanitarian relief projects worth a combined $45 million, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The schemes, which are concerned with food security, health, education, water, and environmental sanitation, are expected to benefit about 6 million people.

KSrelief's Supervisor-General Abdullah Al-Rabeeah attended a launch ceremony in Mogadishu with Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and other senior officials.

Al-Rabeeah said the projects were a testament to the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Somalia, which was underscored by regular high-level visits and cooperative endeavors.

Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented about $227 million worth of projects in Somalia.

In December, it distributed 500 food packages in the country, which benefited about 3,000 people.