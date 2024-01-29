Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Departs to Italy

Asmara — On invitation by the Italian Government President Isaias Afwerki in the early morning hours today, 28 January departed to the Republic of Italy to participate in the Africa-Italy Summit.

President Isaias and his delegation arrived in Rome in Mid-day today.

The two-day Africa-Italy Summit which will be conducted under the theme "A Bridge For Common Growth" will focus on fostering equal partnership across various sectors including economy and infrastructure, food security, energy security and transition, and vocational training and culture.

The Presidential Delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports.