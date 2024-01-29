South Africa: Minister Congratulates Boxer Jackson Chauke

29 January 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has congratulated South African boxer Jackson Chauke for winning the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) flyweight title.

Chauke defeated British boxer Quaise Khademi to become the latest world titleholder.

"I congratulate Chauke for his excellent and inspirational achievement. He has raised the country's flag sky high. Chauke is an inspiration not only to South African boxers but to all athletes for his dedication and commitment to the sport. These qualities have driven Chauke to the IBO flyweight title at 38 years of age," Kodwa said.

The Minister said he was an experienced fighter who won a silver medal in the men's flyweight boxing event at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.

Chauke has had a stellar career which has culminated in his IBO flyweight title victory.

"I once again express my desire to see South African boxing being revived and to return to the heights it has scaled before. May Chauke's success and recent presence of South African boxers competing on the sport's global stages further invigorate South African boxing," he said.

