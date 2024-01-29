Uganda: High Court Nullifies Pleas of Molly Katanga's Co-Accused

28 January 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — High Court Criminal Division presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata on Wednesday nullified the pleas entered by Kakwenza Patricia, Nkwanza Martha Katanga, Otai Charles, and Amanyire George at Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court.

The four accused persons currently on remand at Luzira Prison, are charged with destroying evidence and being accessory after the fact about the murder of businessman Henry Katanga in November 2023.

This decision followed an application that was filed before the High Court by the Director of Public Prosecutions challenging the actions of the Chief Magistrate of Nakawa for taking pleas from the aforementioned accused persons for offences all on a charge sheet that included a count of murder against Molly Katanga (widow)

The application, supported by an affidavit sworn by Anna Kiiza, Chief State Attorney, raised a critical issue for the court's consideration -- whether the Magistrate had the jurisdiction to accept pleas on a charge sheet that included a count of murder.

