Rwanda: Be Aware of Chronic Gastritis

Pain in the stomach, particularly the upper part, is one of the most common problems affecting people, from all walks of life, irrespective of age and gender. Commonly, pain occurs in the upper part of stomach, but can also occur in the middle or right side and is mostly burning in nature. At times, the pain is radiated to the middle or left side of the chest, mimicking ischemic heart disease. If there is perforation of a peptic ulcer, the pain is severe, excruciating and spreads to flanks or even all over abdomen. It is often associated with nausea and bilious vomiting. Severe gastritis can lead to vomiting with blood, which can be very scary. At times it may resolve spontaneously or after taking some food or cold milk. Some individuals get this problem chronically, while for some it may be episodic.

Technically, chronic gastritis is inflammation of the protective inner lining of the stomach (gastric mucosa). The diagnosis is made after upper gastro-intestinal endoscopy (direct visualization of inside of stomach), which shows inflammation of the gastric mucosa. But loosely, this term is used to encompass all symptoms which occur due to increased acid production, non-neutralization of acid or breach in the gastric mucosa.

Smoking, drinking alcohol, soft beverages, excess use of tea and coffee, fatty meals, low fiber diet, spicy food, are some of the common factors which precipitate or aggravate chronic gastritis. Taking a heavy meal and then missing the next meal, is also a cause for chronic gastritis. Gastric mucosa produces acid which protects the stomach. After eating, this acid is neutralized by the food ingested. But when somebody does not eat for a long time, it keeps on accumulating, inducing burning pain.

Chronic constipation, physical and mental stress, as well as drugs like pain killers, corticosteroids, can lead to and exacerbate chronic gastritis. Some individuals develop gastritis due to infection by Heliobacter pylori.

Recurrent attacks of gastritis make a person sick physically, which in turn causes mental stress, causing weakness and financial distress as money is spent on visiting doctors and buying medicines. Persistent gastritis leads to ulceration of the protective gastric mucosa and or first portion of intestines. This ulcer can lead to narrowing of sphincter at lower end of stomach. The patient vomits after eating or drinking anything as the food is unable to pass through the stricture. Stomach cancer is a serious complication of gastritis.

Medicines used for gastritis, provide palliative relief and cure. But if the factors inducing it persist, it can recur. Long term use of these drugs can lead to, a state of absence of gastric acid. This can cause chronic indigestion and even cancer of the stomach in later life. Men can develop gynaecomazia (breast enlargement) and sexual impotence as side effect of these drugs, which is very distressing.

Preventive measures include, taking fiber rich food that includes green vegetables, fresh fruits and whole grain cereals. Ideally, small quantities of food should be taken 3 or 4 times daily, instead of one heavy meal. This keeps the stomach acid neutralized and thus prevents gastritis. Honey has proved beneficial in preventing and also healing of chronic gastritis and ulcer. Alcohol and excess use of sodas should be avoided. Use of pain killers should be avoided, unless pain is intolerable.

It is also important to maintain regular meal and sleep times as far as possible. Lack of sleep also puts strain on the body and can cause gastritis. Mental relaxation is very helpful to keep away or reduce gastritis. Simple alterations in the life style can lead to prevention and relief from gastritis.