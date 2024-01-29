Kenya: Grain Council Gets Sh324mn to Remove Trade Barriers

Nairobi — The Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC) has been awarded Sh324 million ($2 million) to boost the export of grain products in Kenya and other East African countries.

The USAID's Economic Recovery and Reform Activity (ERRA) program will be delivered by TradeMark Africa (TMA) with funding from Feed the Future.

The three-year program seeks to strengthen the competitiveness of export-oriented staple food value chains in the region.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, TMA CEO David Beer revealed that the strategic collaboration with EAGC and USAID will boost grain exports within the region.

"This includes spearheading innovative strategies such as Grain Business Hubs, or G-Hubs. These are operated by farmers, who will leverage technology to improve grain quality and drive up trade," said Beer.

A major impediment to grain trading across the region is businesses' ability to comply with international standards.

EAGC will support over 80 SMEs to successfully meet Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures, which regulate the health of animals and plants that are traded, and Standards Quality Infrastructure (SQI) requirements that govern quality, health and safety systems, and environmental conservation, enabling them to export.

EAGC Executive Director Gerald Masila said the partnership aligns with EAGC's goal of facilitating structured, inclusive, and profitable grain trade.

He highlighted the benefits for the sector, including access to agriculture-related financing, capacity building, and mentorship, leading to a commitment to industry-owned checks or industry self-regulation.

The EAGC will also establish an information hub that shape national and regional food balance sheets by providing real-time data and insights.

Likewise, the hub will create an enabling environment for implementing prioritized trade policies.