Malawi: Kawinga FC Promoted Into Super League After a Win Against Zitha FC Amid Match Fixing Probe

Kawinga FC has been promoted into the Super League after playing and winning the much awaited Central Region Football League final match against St Gabriel Zitha that ended in a 4-1 on Sunday at Nankhaka Stadium.

The match was played following Football Association of Malawi-FAM directed the Central Region Football League officials to stage the match, thereafter launch a match fixing investigations.

A brace from Lazarous Chirwa, each from Raheem Mtondela and Imran Awali helped Kawinga to carry the day and get promoted into TNM Super League.

After the match, Kawinga FC Coach Harry Bishop Saidi praised his team for uplifting the spirit of the game and get promoted into the country's elite league.

Saidi said, "We knew that the match would be difficult for us after the match fixing probe break, and we lost our energy because of that. All in all, we encouraged our players to prepare for this big match where our opponents had also prepared."

Kawinga FC Coach revealed that he advised his players to create chances and be the first team to score so that they exert an extra pressure upon their opponents.

He has however described the 2023 season as difficult, for they had to travel in almost all the districts in central region to play countless matches against tough opponents.

"We played in group stages where scooped first position and teams have always been preparing for us. But we have excelled." explained Saidi.

He then expressed the need to recruit additional forces including beefing up the back and midfield. "We promise to do everything possible in order to have a very good team for TNM Super League."

Coach for St Gabriel Zitha FC Mtheto Mkamanga described the match as the worst in 2023 season after conceding four goals which has ever happened.

Mkamanga expressed concern over lack of match fitness for his players after a three-week break that came because of alleged match fixing allegations between these two teams and Ngolowindo from Salima.

"My players were anxious to go into their respective homes after spending the whole year at the club, so it really affected our preparations of this important and final match." explained Mkamanga

This means Kawinga FC conclude 2023 Central Region Football League campaign with 53 points while St Gabriel Zitha FC on second with 47 points.

But there is an impending investigations into match fixing allegations between Kawinga FC and Ngolowindo FC where Zitha complained about Ngolowindo failing to appear before a match day and accused Kawinga for being influential.

In a recent letter, FAM ordered the CRFL secretariat to furnish them with some important information on alleged match fixing including some results of Kamuzu Barracks reserves, Leyman Panther, Mangoni Warriors and Ngolowindo to advance with an investigation.