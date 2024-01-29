Ethiopia: Pandemic Fund Launches Ethiopia-Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness & Response

29 January 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The pandemic fund has launched Ethiopia-Pandemic Multi-Sectoral Prevention, Preparedness and Response Project (EPPR) aimed at reinforcing the capacity to prevent, detect, and response to public health emergencies including pandemics.

Strengthened workforce, improved laboratory systems, and enhanced surveillance at points of entries are among the expected outcomes from the launched EPPR project, it was learned.

Health Minister, Lia Tadesse and Agriculture Minister, Girma Amante as well as representatives of Africa CDC, WHO Regional Office and the World Bank Group are attending the launching ceremony.

The project with the three main pillars of laboratory, workforce, and surveillance is expected to phase out in 2026.

The Pandemic Fund is a collaborative partnership among donor countries, co-investors (countries that are eligible to receive funding), foundations and civil society organizations (CSOs). It is hosted by the World Bank with WHO as technical lead.

The Pandemic Fund finances critical investments to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacities at national, regional, and global levels, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries.

