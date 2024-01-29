Mauritius: 43 Prospective Barristers Admitted to the Bar Council

The swearing-in ceremony of 43 Prospective Barristers was held, this afternoon, at the New Supreme Court Building, in Port Louis, in the presence of the Acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Mauritius, Mrs Nirmala Devat and several other personalities.

In her address, the Acting Chief Justice commended the new barristers on their fulfilling career and extended congratulations for their well-earned success. She emphasised the significance of this day for both the barristers and their parents whose support has been invaluable.

Upholding the dignity of the court, underlined Mrs Devat, forms part of a barrister's duty. She further stressed that barristers must avoid any behavior that could erode public confidence in the legal profession. She also urged adherence to principles like honesty, integrity, and strict compliance with the highest professional standards, both within and outside the courtroom.

Moreover, the Acting Chief Justice advised the barristers to pursue their education while maintaining the decorum expected as Officers of the Honorable Court. She underscored the importance of embracing their responsibilities with dignity and expressed hope that they will quickly adapt to the new legal challenges.

She also seized this opportunity to welcome the 43 barristers to this new legal partition and conveyed her best wishes to them for a fruitful career at the Bar.

The new members admitted to the Bar are as follows: Jeetun Premchand, Ng Liet Hing Kris Alexandre, Rungasamy Kellee Pillay, Vyapoory Mary Vaaniluxmi, Seetohul Harshini Kusum Neelvashi, Sirkissoon Kosika, Nabeebocus Hayfa, Parsad Davina, Mussai Riyanka, Ramsamy Chelvin, Ramburn Shivangi, Proag, Rayan Krishna, Purseed Hansinee Devi, Varaden Teesha Palvadee, Mauthoor Tabindah, Gunesh Heyashi, Pulcherie-Bapoo Marie Rose Axelle, Napaul Nuresh Sharma, Chattaroo Bilaal Issack, Redy Laval Bertrand, Parboteeah-Roopun Karishma, Purmanan Lakshana Sristi, Acharauz Bibi Najida, Ramsaha Sonali Devi, Reekhaye Jonathan, Needhoo Swetha, Vunka Jungum kaisheeni, Wong Yim Hee Stacy, Sachu Daman Kumar, Sookar Priyadarshinee, Baldawoo Yadhav, Ramjus Yovic Anish, Rawat Maaruah Zainab Farhan, Jankee Piyush Atul, Sawmynaden Sandiva Poulay, Toofanee Humnah, Moonian Udheeshen, Sukhoo Kaushiki Chandika, Sobnack Ian Yesuvin Jefferson, Timol Nazeerah Shuaib, Nathoo Thajvee, Gooriah Rishideo, and Foondun Oumme Zaynab.