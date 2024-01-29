Kenya: Private Security Firms Asked to Submit Commitment to Pay Minimum Wage

Nairobi — The government has asked private security companies to submit guarantees for their commitment to uphold the minimum wage for employees.

In a notice letter sent to private security firms, Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) CEO Fazul Mohamed requested that they write an honor to pay the Sh30,000 minimum wage for those working within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area (NMA) and Sh27,183 outside the NMA in seven days.

They are also required to maintain accurate records of all payments and statutory deductions made to private security officers.

"In furtherance of the aforementioned provision of the law, ALL private security companies MUST sign and submit to info@psra.go.ke a copy of the hereto attached Legal Commitment to pay Government set minimum wage for private security officers, as stipulated in Legal Notice No.PSRA/005/2023,"

"TAKE NOTICE: Any private security company that fails to submit a duly signed and commissioned copy of the Legal Commitment within the next 7 days from the date of this directive SHALL be subjected to a statutory review of its registration and licensing status in accordance with Section 32 of the Act."

In November last year, PSRA hiked the minimum wage for private security companies with the aim of improving their terms of service and benefits.

Then, Mohamed set a minimum wage of Sh18,994.08 for security guards, which included a home allowance of Sh2,849.11 and an overtime allowance of Sh8,156.81, with the total gross pay being Sh30,000.

"A person who hires, employs or otherwise engages the services of any private security service provider and pays or remunerates them below the mandated basic minimum wage prescribed herein commits an offence and shall be liable to a fine or to both such fine and imprisonment in the case of a natural person and two million shillings in the case of a corporate," Mohamed said earlier.