Kenya: 11 People Killed in Road Accident Along the Kisumu-Nairobi Road

29 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Kisumu — Eleven people have died in a road accident along the Kisumu-Nairobi road.

According to Nyanza traffic commandant Allan Mwangi, the Monday dawn accident occurred at Othoo area, eight kilometers from Awasi.

Mwangi indicated that it involved a mini bus enroute to Nairobi and a lorry heading towards Kisumu.

A third vehicle, a Nissan, which was following the ill fated mini bus also got damaged.

Mwangi stated that 53 other people were evacuated to various hospitals with injuries.

"We lost 8 men, two women and a teenager," he told the press.

Locals, police and red cross team rushed to the scene to rescue those who were trapped inside.

Those injured were rushed to Ahero sub county hospital and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital in Kisumu.

"The wreckages have been towed to Ahero police station pending further investigations," said Mwangi.

The bodies were preserved at Ahero sub county hospital mortuary.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.