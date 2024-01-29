Kenya: 11 People Killed in Road Accident Along the Kisumu-Nairobi Road

Kisumu — Eleven people have died in a road accident along the Kisumu-Nairobi road.

According to Nyanza traffic commandant Allan Mwangi, the Monday dawn accident occurred at Othoo area, eight kilometers from Awasi.

Mwangi indicated that it involved a mini bus enroute to Nairobi and a lorry heading towards Kisumu.

A third vehicle, a Nissan, which was following the ill fated mini bus also got damaged.

Mwangi stated that 53 other people were evacuated to various hospitals with injuries.

"We lost 8 men, two women and a teenager," he told the press.

Locals, police and red cross team rushed to the scene to rescue those who were trapped inside.

Those injured were rushed to Ahero sub county hospital and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital in Kisumu.

"The wreckages have been towed to Ahero police station pending further investigations," said Mwangi.

The bodies were preserved at Ahero sub county hospital mortuary.