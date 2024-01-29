Southern Africa: Executive Secretary Visits the SADC Mission in the Republic of Mozambique (Samim)

document

His Excellency, Mr. Elias Magosi, the Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) arrived in Pemba on an official visit to the SADC Mission in the Republic of Mozambique (SAMIM) to oversee and appreciate the process of Drawdown and Exit Plan from the Province. The SADC Mission in Mozambique has been deployed in the Cabo Delgado Province since 18 July 2021 following the approval of the mandate by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique on 23 June 2021 as a regional response to support the Republic of Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism. The Summit noted with concern continued acts of terrorism perpetrated on innocent civilians, women and children in some districts of the Province.

Further reference is made to the decision of the 43rd Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of States, and Government held on 17 August 2023 in Luanda, Republic of Angola, which, among others, endorsed the decision of the Organ Troika Summit of 16 August 2023 to extend the SADC Mission In Mozambique - SAMIM Mandate by 12 months from 16 July 2023 to 15 July 2024. The Summit directed SAMIM leadership to commence a phased drawdown by 15 December 2023 and complete withdrawal by 15 July 2024.

The Executive Secretary received briefings from the SAMIM leadership on challenges and lessons learned during the execution of the mandate with a view to draw recommendations for the Mission and future missions. The Mission intends to leave a secure and stable environment that ensures the safety of civilians.