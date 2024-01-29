Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons' Losing Streak Continues

29 January 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's senior women's cricket team's winless run extended on Sunday when they lost their second T20I series match to Ireland by 42 runs at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe is hosting Ireland for an eight-match white ball tour which started with three ODI matches which was won 2-0 by the visitors before the ongoing five-match T20i series which kicked off on Friday.

Sunday's outcome left Ireland leading the T20 series 2-0 following 57 runs victory in the first fixture.

Ireland's bowler Laura Delany was named player of the match on Sunday after grabbing four wickets while her fellow teammate Amy Hunter proved her prowess with the bat as she managed 77 runs.

Hunter seems to be enjoying her life on the crease against Zimbabwean bowlers as she managed to hit 101 runs on Friday, the best so far in the series.

Zimbabwe's poor batting form once again cost them on Sunday as they failed to chase Ireland's 172 runs which were attained in 20 overs with seven wickets to spare.

The Lady Chevrons managed 130 runs for 8 in 20 overs, credit going to Kellis Ndlovu who scored 52 runs from 41 balls.

The two sides will face off again on Tuesday before completing the series with two evening games scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.