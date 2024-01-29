Uganda: President Museveni Meets Danish Envoy

29 January 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met with the Danish Envoy, Dan Jorgensen, who is the Minister for Development Cooperation & Global Climate Policy, and his delegation at State Lodge Nakasero on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024.

During the meeting, President Museveni requested the Danish government's support for his wetland reclamation program, which aims to address the issue of illegal rice growers in swamps that serve as important sources of rainfall in Uganda.

"I have a wetland reclamation program to encourage these illegal rice growers in swamps to relocate. They are there illegally, so I try to incentivize them. I wouldn't call it compensation because they are the ones in the wrong. Therefore, if you can mobilize funding to incentivize them to leave the swamps and engage in fish farming on the periphery instead of the centre," President Museveni explained.

