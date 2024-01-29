Namibia: Swakopmund Donates Plots to DRC Residents

Swakopmund — Over 300 families from Swakopmund residing in the Democratic Resettlement Community (DRC proper) will benefit from erven which were serviced by the municipality through funds availed by government. The municipality announced last week that 379 single residential erven will be donated to first-time homeowners in DRC proper, specifically those residing in extensions 27, 29 and 30.

This is another significant step towards addressing housing needs in the town, with over 22 000 residents on the waiting list for homes or serviced land. "The funds to service this land were made available by the central government.

So, we cannot sell it to make an income. It has to be donated, and the government has given us permission to do so," the town's spokesperson Linda Mupupa said.

DRC residents who already reside on the land will benefit from this donation. The selected beneficiaries must be first-time homeowners, and the council has called upon the public to scrutinise the list of names published in newspapers and bulletin boards at the municipality.

"Parties who have proof that a listed potential beneficiary has owned or currently owns land in Namibia are encouraged to submit such evidence to council officials," the notice reads. Furthermore, the full list of beneficiaries and transaction details will be available for public inspection at the Swakopmund municipality.

Interested parties can review the information in Room BO-12. The council indicated that to maintain transparency and address any concerns, they have set a deadline for objections to the proposed donation. Any person wishing to object must submit a written objection, duly motivated, to the CEO by 12h00 on Friday, 2 February.

"It is important to note that objections via email will not be accepted, and objections must be delivered as hard copies to the office of the CEO," the notice reads.

The council believes that this initiative will contribute significantly to community development, and the realisation of home ownership dreams for many residents.

"The allocation of erven in the 'old DRC' to registered tenants is a testament to the council's commitment to addressing housing challenges and promoting inclusive growth in Swakopmund," Mupupa stated. Swakopmund mayor Dina Namubes on Thursday emphasised during the first council meeting that affordable housing is a fundamental right. The council, through such initiatives, is thus committed to addressing this pressing issue. "We will work towards policies which ensure everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Homelessness is an immediate concern, and we will continue to implement housing-first initiatives to provide support and shelter for those in need," she stated.