Namibia: Tragic Accident Claims Seven Lives

Okashandja — Seven people tragically died after being involved in a car accident on Friday at about 12h00 at Okashandja village outside Ondangwa in the Oshana region.

The Namibian Police's Oshana Commissioner Naftal Lungameni Sakaria yesterday told New Era

that it is alleged that the driver of a white Toyota pick-up with registration number N 14562 ND was driving from the Ondangwa side towards the Uukwiyuushona area when he lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on

with a white Toyota Rush with registration number N 5159 SH, which came from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Toyota pick-up died on the scene. He has been identified as David Tomas (66) from Ekwatambwa, Uukwiyuushona.

The other deceased people are Jacob Petrus (73), Teodor Akwaake (67), Leena Lukas (age unknown), Immanuel Johannes (35) and Toivo Nadhipite Amupolo (21). The name of the seventh deceased person is yet to be confirmed. The driver of the Toyota Rush, Aina Angaleni Iita (46) from Oshakati, was admitted to the Onandjokwe State Hospital with a fractured arm and legs.

Both drivers are licensed, and the vehicles were roadworthy. The

other people who were in the Toyota pick-up have been identified as Sakaria Nafuka (39), Tomas Sakaria (20), and Festus Kondjeni (36), while the other passenger in the Toyota Rush was Daniel Kateta (41). Sakaria indicated that two passengers are still in critical condition, while the other two are stable.

Police investigations are underway in the matter.