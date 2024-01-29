Namibia: Tragic Accident Claims Seven Lives

29 January 2024
New Era (Windhoek)
By Victoria Kaapanda

Okashandja — Seven people tragically died after being involved in a car accident on Friday at about 12h00 at Okashandja village outside Ondangwa in the Oshana region.

The Namibian Police's Oshana Commissioner Naftal Lungameni Sakaria yesterday told New Era

that it is alleged that the driver of a white Toyota pick-up with registration number N 14562 ND was driving from the Ondangwa side towards the Uukwiyuushona area when he lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on

with a white Toyota Rush with registration number N 5159 SH, which came from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Toyota pick-up died on the scene. He has been identified as David Tomas (66) from Ekwatambwa, Uukwiyuushona.

The other deceased people are Jacob Petrus (73), Teodor Akwaake (67), Leena Lukas (age unknown), Immanuel Johannes (35) and Toivo Nadhipite Amupolo (21). The name of the seventh deceased person is yet to be confirmed. The driver of the Toyota Rush, Aina Angaleni Iita (46) from Oshakati, was admitted to the Onandjokwe State Hospital with a fractured arm and legs.

Both drivers are licensed, and the vehicles were roadworthy. The

other people who were in the Toyota pick-up have been identified as Sakaria Nafuka (39), Tomas Sakaria (20), and Festus Kondjeni (36), while the other passenger in the Toyota Rush was Daniel Kateta (41). Sakaria indicated that two passengers are still in critical condition, while the other two are stable.

Police investigations are underway in the matter.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.