Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Back in Asfc

TANZANIA: FOOTBALL giants of the country, Simba and Young Africans will be back in action in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) as they battle Tembo FC and Housing FC respectively in the second round of the competition.

According to the ASFC timetable released on Sunday by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Yanga will host Housing FC from Njombe at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

Other matches include Mtibwa Sugar who will face Nyakagwe FC from Geita at Manungu Complex in Morogoro and Kagera Sugar will entertain Dar City at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera. On Wednesday, one game will be staged as Simba will host Tembo FC from the Tabora region at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Each of the eight teams is seeking qualification for the third round. So far, eleven Premier League teams have marched to the ASFC third round after winning in their second-round duels. The competition which is played on a knockout basis has reached an epic phase with each side playing their lungs out to make it to the finishing line and battle for the title.

Until now, Tanzania Prisons are the only top-flight league side that failed to progress to the third round as they succumbed to a 5-6 post-match penalty defeat from TRA Kilimanjaro in a tight match at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

For Azam, they cherished a 2-1 win over Alliance to move forward in the competition while Tabora United defeated Monduli Coffee 4-1 at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma to step into the third round. Geita Gold ousted Singida Cluster 5-0 at Nyankumbu Stadium in Geita as Mashujaa saw off Mbuga FC 3-2 at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma while Namungo hammered Hollywood FC 5-0 at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

KMC won 4-2 in a post-match penalties over ACA Eagle at Uhuru Stadium while Coastal Union punished Greenland 2-0 at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga and Singida Fountain Gate picked up a 3-0 triumph over Arusha City at Black Rhino Academy in Arusha.

Ihefu eliminated Rospa FC 3-0 at Highland Estates Stadium in Mbarali, Mbeya as JKT Tanzania smashed Kurugenzi FC 5-0 at Azam Complex, Dar es Salaam, while Dodoma Jiji produced a slim 1-0 victory over Magereza SC at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Also, in other results of the ASFC second round, Cosmopolitan suffered a 1-2 loss to Rhino Rangers, Transit Camp defeated Airport FC 2-0, while Kengold farewelled the competition after a 0-1 upset from Gunners FC.

Similarly, Pan African got eliminated courtesy of a 1-2 loss to Nyamongo SC while TMA FC recorded a heavy 7-2 triumph over Sharp Lion at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha as Ruvu Shooting suffered a 0-1 nosedive from Mkwajuni FC at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Mabao FC moved to ASFC third round following a 2-1 success over Copco FC at Nyamagana venue in Mwanza while Mbeya City booked a slot in the next phase thanks to a 2-0 victory against African Lyon at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.