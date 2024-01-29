Kenya: President Ruto in Rome for Italy-Africa Summit

Nairobi — President William Ruto is among several African leaders in Italy's capital, Rome, for the Italy-Africa summit, which is aimed at boosting relations between Africa and the European nation.

According to State House Spokesman Mohamed Hussein, Italy is expected to launch a "new approach" for cooperating with African countries.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that this approach will not be predatory, paternalistic nor charitable either.

The targeted areas for collaboration include energy, economic and infrastructure development, culture, food security and education and vocational training.

The summit, which started on yesterday, is also aimed at boosting investment in African countries as a strategy to curb irregular migration from the continent.

Several other countries have organised similar summits to strengthen ties with African countries, including Germany, Russia and China.