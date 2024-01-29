Kenya: The Law Allows Me to Present Bills for Assent - Wetangula to Odinga

29 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — National Assembly speaker Moses Wetabgula has criticised Opposition Leader Raila Odinga for questioning his presence at State House whenever the president is assenting to Bills.

Wetangula said Raila's claimed that by accompanying the President amounts to him being compromised and termed the sentiments as misplaced.

Speaking in Bungoma during a funeral, the Speaker noted that he was performing a constitutional duty that requires him to present Bills to the Head of State after passage by the National Assembly.

"Article 115 of the Constitution states that the Speaker of the National Assembly should present Bills to the President for assenting," he stated.

He noted that he wondered why Odinga, who is supposed to understand how the process of assenting to Bills by the president is conducted, was the one questioning his presence at the State House.

"Raila, when he served as a Prime Minister, he used to be present at State House whenever former president the late Mwai Kibaki assented to Bills and nobody questioned him," recalled Wetangula.

Odinga had lashed at the Speaker for accompanying the president at State House to witness the assenting ceremony.

But Wetangula said Odinga was exposing his ignorance to the law by criticising him for being part of State officers who witness the exercise.

At the same time, the Speaker for the first time responded to critics opposed to the recent meeting between President Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome and him at State House.

He pointed out that the meeting between the president and heads of the two other Arms of Government was justified, saying it addressed issues affecting the country, among them graft.

"The president, Koome and I have not complained so why are those opposed to the meeting complaining?" posed Wetang'ula.

He added: "They should stop mourning louder than the bereaved."

He noted that it was in order for President Ruto to meet them and termed the condemnation unjustified.

He noted that Opposition Leaders should not be lashing at the government baselessly to serve their political interests.

Wetang'ula was addressing mourners during the burial ceremony of Antony Namisi Maloba at Mykhweya village, Kabuchai constituency in Bungoma county.

Seven MPs led by Bungoma Senator Wakoli Wafula accompanied him.

