Kenya: Police Searching for Who Killed 20-Year-Old Girlfriend in Biafra Slums, Nairobi

Nairobi — Police are searching for a man who stabbed his twenty-year-old girlfriend to death during a fight in Biafra slums, Nairobi.

According to a police report, the body of Serah Ndunge Musyoki was found in her house long after the incident had happened.

The report stated that she was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital along Yusuf Haji Avenue where she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Police stated that the attacker who is known to the family as her boyfriend is at large and efforts to trace him are ongoing.

The motive of the killing is yet to be known.

Police said the man and deceased woman were the only ones who were in the house at the time of the murder incident.

This is the latest murder incident to happen and affects a woman in a series that is worrying.

A section of women staged protests in major towns in the country on Saturday to condemn what they termed as femicide.

They called on authorities to address the deaths.

Police say they have recorded at least 20 deaths involving women in the past two months alone.