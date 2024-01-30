Rwanda: Mette Insists 'The Better Team Lost' After Blues' Heroes Cup Elimination

Rayon Sports' head coach, Julien Mette, is convinced that his team was the better side despite their shock Heroes Cup elimination at the hands of Police FC.

Mette's Blues held Police FC to a 1-1 draw in the competition's semi final held at Kigali Pele Stadium on Sunday, January 28, but Vincent Mashami's joined APR FC after winning the penalty shootouts 4-3.

Despite the loss, the Frenchman, who was coaching his second game since he was appointed Rayon Sports in January, said his men played really well and deserved to win the game.

"I took many positives from this game against a top team like Police. We were the better side throughout the 90 minutes of the game," Mette said in a post-match interview.

"It was only during the penalty shootouts where chance played a role, and unfortunately, we lost."

"The players are very talented and have the will to succeed. Now, my focus is on improving their concentration, determination, and helping them develop killer instincts to capitalize on the chances we create and score more goals."

On the other hand, Police FC's Mashami Vincent admitted that the Blues dominated possession, but his team remained focused and patient until the last minute.

"As I always say, big games are decided by small details. It's about who wins, not necessarily who played better. We started well in the first five minutes, but Rayon took control," the former APR and Bugesera tactician said.

"We conceded a goal early in the second half, but we didn't give up. We managed to get the equalizer and could have even scored more goals."

Police will be facing APR FC in the Heroes Cup final. slated for February 1 at Kigali Pelé Stadium. The latter reached the final after beating Musanze FC 4-2 from the penalty shootouts victory after the pair were locked in a 1-1 draw in regular time.