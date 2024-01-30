Tanzania: Traders Warned Against Illegal Hikes in Sugar Prices

30 January 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

KATAVI: KATAVI Regional Commissioner Ms Mwamvua Mrindoko has warned traders in the region against price hikes of sugar on the pretext of shortage of the commodity in the markets

The RC said she will never hesitate to take legal measures against a few traders hiking sugar prices arbitrarily on the pretext of a shortage of the commodity in the market because it hurts the citizens.

She issued the warning in Mpanda Municipality yesterday emphasizing that the days of the defiant traders were numbered.

"There are some unscrupulous businesspeople in Katavi who want to make big profits by raising sugar prices. There is no justification for hiking sugar prices because there is a shortage in the market," the RC stressed.

The RC said she was prompted to issue the warning following a report that sugar prices in most retail shops in Katavi region have currently surged above the indicative prices, fluctuating between 4,000/- and 5,000/- per kilo.

According to her, as per the Tanzania Sugar Board (TSB), the indicative sugar prices for wholesale in Katavi remain between 2,600/- to 2,800/- while the retail price is 3,200.

"I urge traders in the region the retail price of sugar must not exceed 3,200/- per kilogramme short of that the defiant traders will face the full force of the law," she warned.

The TSB indicative sugar prices remain between 2,800/- to 3,200/- per kilogramme depending on the geographical location in Rukwa, Kigoma and Katavi Region wholesale price is between 2,600 and 2,800/- while the retail price is 3,200/-

"The indicative prices is the same for Katavi Rukwa and Kigoma so there is no justification for price hike, either based on production fall or increased transport costs" she explained.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.