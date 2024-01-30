Angola: Igae Defends Awareness Raising in the Society On Corruption Fight

29 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — The provincial delegate of the General Inspectorate of State Administration (IGAE) in Cunene, Moises Sovi, defended on Monday, in Ondjiva, the need to raise the level of awareness of citizens about the fight against corruption, through public complaints.

When giving a lecture on the importance of IGAE in combating corruption, impunity and bad practices in public institutions", Moises Sovi said that it is essential to strengthen the relationship with the society, in particular the academic community, with a view to a dynamic, efficient and transparent.

The interaction tends to allow citizens to become aware of the legal instruments available regarding IGAE's mission in terms of prevention, education and awareness raising among public managers and employees in the province, whose body recorded, last year, 799 complaints from call center, which resulted in the opening of 55 investigation and verification of cases.

Of these numbers, there was a higher incidence of cases related to public misconduct.

The lecture was aimed at students and teachers at the Instituto Superior Privado Rei Luhuna and aimed to enlighten them in the sense of having the culture to speak out if their rights are violated or harmed.

For interaction with the community, IGAE has contact number 119 available free of charge.

IGAE is an auxiliary body of the Holder of Executive Power with the mission of carrying out internal control of the Public Administration, through inspection, monitoring, auditing and supervision of the activity of all bodies and services of the direct and indirect administration of the State, as well as well as autonomous administrations. FI/LHE/VC/TED/DOJ

