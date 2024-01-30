Angola: Anti-Poverty Program Benefits Over 158,000 People in Zaire Province

Mbanza Kongo — The social impact actions included in the Integrated Program for Local Development and Combating Poverty (PIDLCP) benefited 158 thousand and 333 people in the six municipalities of the province of Zaire, in 2023.

During last year's financial year, 105 social impact projects were carried out in the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Soyo, Cuimba, Tomboco, Nzeto and Nóqui, in the most varied areas, out of the 138 planned.

The data was revealed this Monday, in Mbanza Kongo, by the vice-governor of Zaire for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, Afonso Nzolameso, at the opening of the meeting of the provincial technical committee of the PIDLCP, which is taking stock of the activities developed last year and plan the actions for 2024.

The official informed that to carry out the actions included in the same program, one billion, 443 million 441 thousand and 911 kwanzas were disbursed, corresponding to 71.54 percent of financial execution.

Aligned with the National Development Program (PND-2023/2027), the PIDLCP was created by the Executive to contribute to reducing extreme poverty within the population, promoting human development and the socioeconomic inclusion of vulnerable families.

Municipal administrators and their deputies participate in the event, as well as technicians linked to the program to combat poverty in the region.

The province of Zaire has an estimated population of more than 500 thousand inhabitants, spread across six municipalities, 25 communes and 711 villages. DA/JL/DOJ