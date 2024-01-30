Angola: Diamond Panning Attracts Illegal DRC Migrants to Angola

Dundo — Diamond mining continues to attract illegal migrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to Lunda-Norte province, which requires defense and security bodies to trigger increased inspection actions.

According to the National Police spokesman at Lunda-Norte, Domingos Muanafumo, which presented, on Monday, preliminary data from Operation "Cleaning", many Citizens of the RDC try at all costs to violate the border to illegally enter Angola and develop diamond mining, "sometimes with the aid of Angolans."

He said that during the operation, 37 diamond stones, six vehicles, five dredges, a mini washer, 39 electric bumps, 279 gravel washed, mopeds and 279 motorcycles were seized.

In addition to the means, he said, $2,600 US dollars were seized, 470,000 kwanzas, and 30,150 liters of fuel, which were in possession of the citizens involved in the practice of illegal mining.

He also highlighted the arrest of 506 citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), for alleged illegal mining, stressing that due to irregular permanence in the national territory they were immediately repatriated to the country of origin.

He added that the detained means were delivered to the General Tax Administration (AGT) and the diamonds sent to the "Transparency Operation 'listing committee.

The 'Cleaning' operation takes place since the beginning of January, in Cambulo, and aims at the dismantling of illegal activities in mining areas.

Lunda-North province shares a border of 770 kilometers with the DRC.