Mauritius: PM Jugnauth Inaugurates the New Goodlands Market and Traffic Centre

"Government's vision is to spearhead projects that will cater for both the development and progress of all towns and villages of the country along with Rodrigues and Agalega, and uplift the quality of life of all citizens alike".

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth made this statement this afternoon, during the inauguration of the New Goodlands Market and Traffic Centre, at Belmont, in Goodlands. Other eminent personalities including the Vice-Prime Minister (VPM), Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, and the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo, also graced the inaugural event.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Jugnauth underlined that the construction of the modern market is aligned with Government's vision of improving the standard of living of all Mauritians. He paid tribute to late Mr Ashit Kumar Gungah, who contributed to the elaboration of the project during his tenure as Minister of Industry, Commerce and Consumer Protection, and pointed out that the objective is to provide improved infrastructure and amenities for the operators to carry out their commercial activities in a more secured, safe and pleasant environment as well as hygienic conditions.

As for consumers, the Prime Minister indicated that the modern market will make their shopping experience more enjoyable and they will benefit from easy access with the nearby new traffic centre and wide parking space. Speaking about the project, he emphasised that a budget of Rs 350 million has been earmarked by the Government for its implementation while 11 arpents were allocated by the St Antoine company.

While expressing gratitude for their continuous support, Prime Minister Jugnauth underpinned the dynamic partnership that exists between the private and public sector which he stressed, has enabled the successful implementation of key public projects.

It is with the similar objective of improving the living conditions of our citizens that a range of financial support to different sections of the population to improve their living conditions is being provided, namely Basic Old Age pension, free education and minimum wage, added Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

As for VPM Husnoo, he expressed satisfaction as regards the successful concretisation of the project. He further qualified the new market as an asset for the neighbourhood as it is a unique modern infrastructure that is equipped with sophisticated amenities. Government has ensured that such development projects are carried out despite economic challenges, he said.

VPM Husnoo moreover dwelt on the impacts of climate change that are currently being faced by the country and around the world. Our Government, he said, is taking various mitigation measures such as the construction of drains around the island, adding that consequently, some 114 drain projects are being undertaken at the cost of Rs 3 billion.

Also present on the occasion, the Chairman of the District Council of Rivière du Rempart, Mr Prembhoodas Ellayah, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the concretisation of the project which he emphasised, will benefit the whole locality.

Mr Ellayah pointed out that the market consists of 475 stalls for the sale of vegetables and fruits; 354 stalls for the sale of garments and textile products; 22 shops for the sale of poultry, meat and fish; 18 stalls for Small and Medium enterprises; 275 parking slots; and a food court.