Tanzania: Dar, Delhi Bilateral Trade Heads to Exponential Growth

DAR ES SALAAM: THE bilateral trade between Tanzania and India is experiencing exponential growth, positioning Tanzania as India's third-largest trade partner in Africa by 2023/24.

The projected trade volume between these historically connected nations is expected to reach 6.5 US billion dollars (around 15tri/-) in 2023/24, up from 4.5 billion US dollars in 2022/2023.

The Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Manoj Verma, emphasised this development during the celebration of India's 75th anniversary of independence in Dar es Salaam, where he led the Indian Diasporas.

He stated, "There have been significant achievements in the India-Tanzania bilateral relationship. Our bilateral relations were upgraded to a strategic partnership during President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's state visit to India in October 2023."

Mr Verma further noted that in the near future, the trade relationship between the two countries may even accelerate, potentially reaching the second position.

He expressed commitment to boost economic relations, particularly as India plans to establish an Industrial Park in Tanzania.

"As we enter 2024, we take immense pride in our achievements during 2023 and the progress made in our bilateral relations. In the coming years, we are committed to working together to further strengthen India-Tanzania relations," he stated.

The celebration also included the official inauguration of the India-Tanzania Friendship Exhibition at the National Museum of Tanzania, which was attended by the Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Ms Angellah Kairuki.

Mr Verma expressed gratitude for the shared culture between Tanzanians of Indian ethnicity and the local population, highlighting the government's support and inclusion as symbols of equality and human dignity.

He stated, "The exhibition inaugurated today showcases a window into our shared history that has shaped our friendship. The contributions of the Indian Diaspora have not only shaped the past but will undoubtedly continue to strengthen the bond of friendship in the coming years."

During her remarks at the exhibition, Minister Kairuki highlighted the centuries-old historical relationship between Tanzania and India, characterised by trade exchanges and the Indian contribution to Swahili settlements along the East African coast.

She expressed satisfaction with the collaboration between the National Museum of Tanzania and the High Commissioner of India, emphasising the shared heritage and brotherhood between the two countries.

She added, "Today, with this joint exhibition, Tanzanians and Indians are marking an important milestone in our long-standing relationship. It is our hope that the exhibition will enhance people's awareness of our strong relationship and further strengthen our friendship."

Furthermore, Minister Kairuki emphasised that Tanzania and India have developed a solid post-independence relationship, fostering mutual economic benefits and a well-established partnership focused on capacity building.

She highlighted Tanzania's significant gains from the relationship, including access to training opportunities and markets for its cash crops.