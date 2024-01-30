Kenya: Malkia, Wafalme Qualify for Africa Games Despite Egypt Defeats

29 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya's men and women's volleyball teams have qualified for this year's Africa Games after picking the required results at the Africa Zone Five Championships which concluded in Cairo, Egypt over the weekend.

The men's team booked a ticket after edging out Burundi by straight sets, despite losing their last game against hosts Egypt.

Wafalme lost their final match against Egypt by straight sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-15). The latter clinching the overall title after earlier edging out Burundi by the same margin.

Kenya's straight sets victory over Burundi (25-21, 25-23, 25-17) in their first match had assured them of a place at the Africa Games in Ghana. Only three teams competed, with two tickets available.

In the women's category, the Malkia Strikers lost both their games to Egypt, but were already assured of a place at the Africa Games as only them and the hosts has registered for the qualifiers.

The two sides played back to back matches, Egypt winning both duels 3-1. They won the first match up in sets of 25-19, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 while they clinched the second game in 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20.

Kenya fielded an all-local based players team in both the men and women's categories, but the foreign players are expected to be in for the Africa Games which are set for March.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.