Kenya: Malkia, Wafalme Qualify for Africa Games Despite Egypt Defeats

Nairobi — Kenya's men and women's volleyball teams have qualified for this year's Africa Games after picking the required results at the Africa Zone Five Championships which concluded in Cairo, Egypt over the weekend.

The men's team booked a ticket after edging out Burundi by straight sets, despite losing their last game against hosts Egypt.

Wafalme lost their final match against Egypt by straight sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-15). The latter clinching the overall title after earlier edging out Burundi by the same margin.

Kenya's straight sets victory over Burundi (25-21, 25-23, 25-17) in their first match had assured them of a place at the Africa Games in Ghana. Only three teams competed, with two tickets available.

In the women's category, the Malkia Strikers lost both their games to Egypt, but were already assured of a place at the Africa Games as only them and the hosts has registered for the qualifiers.

The two sides played back to back matches, Egypt winning both duels 3-1. They won the first match up in sets of 25-19, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 while they clinched the second game in 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20.

Kenya fielded an all-local based players team in both the men and women's categories, but the foreign players are expected to be in for the Africa Games which are set for March.