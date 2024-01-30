Kenya: Fatalities Surge to 17 in Kisumu-Nairobi Road Accident

Kisumu — The death toll in the aftermath of a road accident along the Kisumu-Nairobi road has climbed to 17.

The increase comes as an additional six passengers, who had previously sustained injuries, succumbed while receiving medical care at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

According to Nyanza traffic commandant Allan Mwangi, the Monday dawn accident occurred in the Othoo area, eight kilometers from Awasi.

Mwangi indicated that it involved a bus en route to Nairobi and a lorry heading toward Kisumu.

Following the ill-fated bus, a third vehicle, a Nissan, also got damaged.

Mwangi stated that 53 other people were evacuated to various hospitals with injuries.

"We lost 8 men, two women and a teenager," he told the press.

Locals, police, and the Red Cross team rushed to the scene to rescue those who were trapped inside.

Those injured were rushed to Ahero sub-county hospital and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

"The wreckages have been towed to Ahero police station pending further investigations," said Mwangi.