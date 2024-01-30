Kenya: Govt Launches National Skills Inventory to Boost Job Placements

Nairobi — The government has launched the National Skills Inventory that is set to increase job opportunities for Kenyans both locally and internationally.

According to Labour Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, the inventory will analyze and march skills to given job opportunities.

Mwadime indicated that it will also enhance job placements for the unemployed youth.

"A survey is needed concerning the skills that we have for smooth labour migration," he said.

"We are not undertaking for the local markets only but also the internal ones," he added.

He further noted that the inventory will enhance the transition of Kenyans towards emerging employment opportunities in the local and international market.

"We intend to export a minimum of one million people per year, 2 million jobs are open in the Germany market, 100, 000 in Russia and 30, 000 in Zambia, we intend to export 250,000 people to Germany in the next one year," he said.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (2021) the unemployment rate is 6.6 per cent. The age groups of 20 - 24 and 25 - 29 have the highest percentage of unemployment at 16.3 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively.

The launch follows a directive by President William Ruto for the undertaking of a comprehensive mapping of available skills within the country, it was attended by 15 Principal Secretaries from different state departments.

The inventory link can be found on the ministry of labour and social protection website. The link will direct applicants to a form where they will fill in information about their skills.