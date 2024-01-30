Kenya is My Best Holiday Destination, Says West Ham's New Man

Nairobi — West Ham's new signing and English midfielder Kalvin Philips has caused a stir among netizens in his first interview as a West Ham United player, picking out Kenya as his preferred travel destination.

Philips has completed a loan move to West Ham from champions Manchester City until the end of the season, as he seeks to find more playing time after struggling for the same at the Etihad.

When asked by West Ham's social media team to pick his best travel destination, without blubbering, he said "Kenya".

He also picked out steak as his favourite meal, and many Kenyans have cheekily said he wanted to say 'Nyama choma', but couldn't find the right words.

Philips was in Kenya in July 2022, just before his transfer to Manchester City from Leeds United was announced.

"The past two weeks we travelled to Kenya on a Safari which was an experience I don't think we will ever be able to top!! Me & @ashhhbx absolutely love animals so having the chance to do our best David Attenborough is something we won't ever forget. Seeing these animals in the wild was unreal!," Philips posted on his Instagram page.

He enjoyed the holiday with his partner Ashleigh Behan and stayed at the Finch Hattons Luxury Camp located in Tsavo.

Among those who reacted to the post from West Ham's X account included the Kenya Tourism Board and the UK High Commission in Kenya.