Kenya: Canada Trains 20 DCI Officers on Operational Intelligence

29 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Canada has affirmed its commitment to aiding Kenya in enhancing the capabilities of its security teams to effectively address and solve crime.

Speaking during the launch of the Training of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives on operational intelligence, Magdala Turpin, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Liaison Officer, conveyed the Canadian government's support for Kenya in matters of security.

Turpin urged the trainees to draw best practices from their facilitators and utilize them effectively in the execution of their mandate.

The Canadian government, through its embassy in Kenya, has sponsored 20 DCI Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives for the training.

The training days after another class graduated with a similar training courtesy of the Embassy.

During the course that is being facilitated by experts from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Director of Planning at the DCI Baraza Walumoli DCI acknowledged the expertise showcased by the officers who have previously undertaken similar training.

He noted that meticulous intelligence analysis had seen many complex cases solved.

Walumuloli, was speaking on behalf of DCI boss Mohamed Amin who thanked the Justin Trudeau-led government for the invaluable support to Kenyan security personnel.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.