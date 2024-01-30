Kenya: Canada Trains 20 DCI Officers on Operational Intelligence

Nairobi — Canada has affirmed its commitment to aiding Kenya in enhancing the capabilities of its security teams to effectively address and solve crime.

Speaking during the launch of the Training of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives on operational intelligence, Magdala Turpin, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Liaison Officer, conveyed the Canadian government's support for Kenya in matters of security.

Turpin urged the trainees to draw best practices from their facilitators and utilize them effectively in the execution of their mandate.

The Canadian government, through its embassy in Kenya, has sponsored 20 DCI Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives for the training.

The training days after another class graduated with a similar training courtesy of the Embassy.

During the course that is being facilitated by experts from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Director of Planning at the DCI Baraza Walumoli DCI acknowledged the expertise showcased by the officers who have previously undertaken similar training.

He noted that meticulous intelligence analysis had seen many complex cases solved.

Walumuloli, was speaking on behalf of DCI boss Mohamed Amin who thanked the Justin Trudeau-led government for the invaluable support to Kenyan security personnel.