Kenya, U.S. to Forge Stronger Ties in Trade Partnership

Nairobi — Kenya and the United States on Monday underscored their mutual dedication to strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

The focus areas include agriculture, regulatory practices, and the rights and protections of workers.

The commitment was highlighted in a meeting where negotiating teams from both countries in the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership gathered to assess the advancement of ongoing talks.

Led by Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, Rebecca Miano, and United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, the teams, alongside Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, convened to provide updates on the progressing partnership.

"Our goal is to foster economic prosperity, ensure security, protect human rights, and uphold democratic principles. The negotiations mark a crucial step towards a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations," Miano said.

Miano emphasized Kenya's eagerness to strengthen ties with the United States with the leaders acknowledging the significance of fostering a robust partnership that goes beyond economic considerations.

Both sides highlighted their commitment to advancing mutual prosperity, security, human rights protection, and the promotion of democratic values.

"The ongoing negotiations signify the dedication of Kenya and the United States to building a strategic alliance that addresses a broad spectrum of societal well-being," Miano said.

The developing partnership between Kenya and the United States, Miano said is positioned to have a pivotal role in shaping the future of diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations.

"The anticipated outcomes go beyond immediate economic impacts, with a focus on contributing to regional stability and global prosperity," she said.

The discussions mirrored a shared vision for a partnership that goes beyond economic considerations, emphasizing a commitment to broader regional stability and global prosperity.

Notably, Alfred K. Ombudo, the Principal Secretary for Trade at the State Department, played a crucial role in leading Kenya's negotiation team, which included representatives from various government agencies.