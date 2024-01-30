Africa: Bayer Named 2024 Employer of Choice in Kenya, South Africa

Nairobi — German pharmaceutical firm Bayer East Africa has been named 2024 Top Employer in both Kenya and South Africa for demonstrating exceptional Human Resource practices.

The firm registered key achievements in the Top Employer Institute Human Resources Best Practices Survey which assessed firm based on six domains - Steer, Shape, Attract, Develop, Engage and Unite.

Bayer scored over 80 per cent in four domains against global benchmarking tools.

Of the 20 topics covered in the survey, Bayer scored more than 80 per cent in 15 topics covering Business Strategy, People Strategy, Leadership Strategy, Organisation and Change, Digital Human Resources, Work Environment, Employer Branding, Performance, Career, Learning, Purpose and Values, Ethics and Integrity, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Sustainability.

In addition, in comparison to the 2023 benchmark scoring, Bayer scored higher across Leadership Strategy, Organisation & Change, Digital Human Resources, Employer Branding, Performance, Career, Purpose & Values, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Sustainability.

Merab Olang', Head of Human Resources for Bayer South East Africa, welcomed the recognition as a a demonstration of the firm's commitment to adjust to global dynamics.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic and with the changing global and economic dynamics, the way organizations work has changed significantly. At Bayer we have adapted how we operate and made changes across the business to ensure we continue to achieve our purpose of ensuring health for all and hunger for none by unleashing the potential of our talents and enabling them to thrive," Olang said.

"Our ways of working are reflective of the changes and lessons that have arisen from our changing world. As a Company, we joined the Top Employer program to measure our work in areas such as HR, sustainability, health and safety against external best-in-class standards in the world of work," the executive explained.

Olang added: "We are also leveraging and to using the insights gained to make data-driven decisions in our HR-related initiatives as we continuously seek for improvements in different areas. I am delighted that Bayer scored higher in all categories of the survey. The results will help us continue to build the Bayer brand as an employer of choice in both Kenya and South Africa, and serve as a good standard for all our countries of operation in Africa."

He restated Bayer's commitment to attract and retain talent from across the globe.

"As a Company, we are aware that our business success and ability to overcome challenges is largely due to the commitment of our employees and our values as an organization. With this in mind, we strive to continuously attract and retain the most talented people from all over the world, exposing our talents to different aspects of our business while creating a working environment where everyone can reach their full potential this is why this certification is important to us. It is an achievement we are proud of."

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink commended the exceptional performance by firms assessed.

"Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people," he said.

"By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year's group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024."