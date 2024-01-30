Angola: Seven Carnival Groups in Soyo Registered for Municipal Parade

Soyo — Seven carnival groups, in the adult class, are registered in the municipality of Soyo, province of Zaire, for the local parade, taking place on the 10th of February.

According to the municipal director of culture and tourism, José Gonçalo Teresa, who spoke to ANGOP on Friday, financial and logistical reasons prevent the participation of carnival groups in the children's class.

He said that the Municipal Administration is doing everything to ensure that there are financial amounts to reward the first classified in the 2024 edition of the carnival.

He added that his sector hopes to hold an awareness meeting with the local business class, in the coming days, for possible support for carnival groups competing in the event.

The cultural sector in the constituency also held meetings with carnival formations, where issues linking the principles and norms to be observed during the parade were addressed, with emphasis on the organization, clothing, flag and sign, dance and the song, which, in the source's opinion, should portray local habits, uses and customs.

The official said that the municipal parade will feature the first two classified sets that will represent the municipality in the provincial competition, taking place between the 12th and 13th of February, in the city of Mbanza Kongo.

The carnival group Tumwene do Ponto Final, as adults, won the last edition of the carnival in the district. PMV/JL/CF/DOJ