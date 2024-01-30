Angola: National Companies Encourage Angolan Team With Prizes

Luanda — After beating Namibia 3-0, the Angolan national football team qualified for the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON'2023), taking place in Côte d'Ivoire, and for this they have been receiving awards and promises from national companies.

Angola will face Nigeria on Friday in the quarter-final that the squad intend to make history in trying to qualify, for the first time, for the semis of the AFCON'2023

Among the prizes, the Angolan Investment Bank (BAI) has offered each of the athletes and members of the team five million Kwanzas, which should be deposited in their respective bank accounts on Monday.

The bank's president, Mario Alberto Barber, in a telephone conversation with Fredy, the team's captain, confirmed that the promise will be fulfilled on Monday.

The Chairman of the telecommunications company UNITEL's Board of Directors, Aguinaldo Jaime, guaranteed that the players and coaching staff, via a call to striker Gilberto, the offer of a mobile phone (iPhone 15), free calls, SMS and internet for a year.

Similarly, Angolan Diamond Trading Company (SODIAM), has promised to give 250,000 dollars to the national team and coaching staff if they qualify for the final of this 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations.

MC/MRA/jmc