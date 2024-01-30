Rwanda: Miss Rwanda 2020 Nishimwe Opens Up on Michael's Engagement

Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe has for the first time expressed her feelings about her recent engagement with her fiancé Michael Tesfay and what the future holds for the lovebirds going forward.

Naomie and Michael have been dating since early 2022 and the news about their engagement broke on January 1, when the beauty queen said 'Yes' to the Ethiopian tech entrepreneur's proposal.

In the vlog dubbed 'First trip in 2024 with my fiancé, how I got engaged' [a trip to Zanzibar], Naomi admitted that she has not got used to being called a 'fiancé', a term which, she says, feels unfamiliar and doesn't resonate with her.

"People are saying 'Congratulations, congratulations'...and I am like 'Thank you, thank you!' but i don't get it. But, as days go by, I am starting to feel it. I am not used to the word fiancé," the beauty queen said.

Naomie recalls she struggled to find the right words to post on her Instagram to make her engagement with Michael public. She wanted her message to be unique, inspired by the beautiful cards that he gave her.

"When he [Michael] proposed to me, we took pictures and I was thinking what am I going to post on my Instagram, because I didn't want to be like these people: my best friend, love of my life, fiancé'... and all that is common," she said.

Naomie and Michael were first reported to be dating in April 2022 before making their relationship public via their social media a few months later.

They are now looking forward to a new life journey together after announcing that they are getting married.

A wedding would make Naomie the fourth beauty queen to get married since 2009, after Grâce Bahati, Aurore Mutesi Kayibanda and Elsa Iradukunda who recently tied the knot with former Miss Rwanda organiser Dieudonné Ishimwe, widely known as Prince Kid.