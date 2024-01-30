Rwanda, EU in Fresh Justice, Reconciliation Drive

The Government of Rwanda, through the Ministry of Justice (MINIJUST) and the European Union (EU), have inaugurated an innovative programme aimed at boosting the country's justice and reconciliation endeavours: "A milestone towards sustainable development."

The four-year programme, dubbed the Justice and Accountability Programme (JAP), was officially launched on January 29 with a budget of 19.5 billion euros (approximately Rwf 26.7 trillion).

EU Ambassador Belén Calvo Uyarra emphasised that the project contributes to Rwanda's journey following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, adding that the programme will be implemented across three key components.

Uyarra stated that the first component is professionalism and skills enhancement, where the programme targets major actors such as MINIJUST, the Judiciary, National Prosecution Authority (NPPA), Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), the Rwanda National Police (RNP), and the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

"Its primary goal is to enhance the delivery of timely justice, reduce case backlogs, modernise the justice system, and improve access to quality justice. Legal aid support will be streamlined to ensure universal and affordable justice for all, with a focus on inclusivity for vulnerable groups and human rights," she explained.

Other components, according to Uyarra, are reconciliation, rehabilitation, and unity which provide support to the Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) and civil society. Technical, vocational, education, and training (TVET) programmes will equip inmates and former genocide perpetrators with essential skills, reducing recidivism upon their reintegration into society.

She added that Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) will engage in socio-psychological healing and reconciliation processes at the community level to enhance resilience and unity across the country.

Uyarra pointed out that the last component is amplifying civil society's voice and accountability through empowering CSOs to collaborate closely with citizens; this component aims to effectively address issues of accountability.

The programme branches from a financing agreement signed on July 26, 2023, totalling €19.5 million, between the Government of Rwanda and the EU.

Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, the Minister of Justice, emphasised the positive impact of the programme on the justice sector.

He reiterated the EU's pivotal role as a partner in the justice sector, highlighting previous achievements of EU support, including the implementation of the Alternative Dispute Resolution policy, and contributions to the development of criminal justice policies.

Ugirashebuja concluded by affirming the programme's significance as a milestone in the justice sector, expressing confidence that it will fund existing programmes and positively impact citizens.