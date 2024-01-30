Angola: President João Lourenço Sends a Message to His DRC Counterpart

Luanda — A message from the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, to his counterpart in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, was delivered Monday in Kinshasa.

The letter, in which the Angolan statesman expresses his "willingness to continue deepening bilateral relations", was delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

According to a note from the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President João Lourenço also expresses in his message the desire to deepen bilateral cooperation on 'issues of mutual interest at regional and international level'.

The note recalls that the two countries are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) and that they have maintained contacts at the highest level on issues related to peace, stability and security in the region.

Very recently, President João Lourenço was in Kinshasa, where he attended the inauguration ceremony of Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, following his re-election for a second five-year term.IZ//MRA/DOJ