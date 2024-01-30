Angola: Sonangol Declares Not Owning Ship Hit By Missile in Red Sea

Luanda — Angolan national oil company Sonangol on Monday, in Luanda, clarified that the tanker named "Marlin Luanda", hit by a missile in the Red Sea, is not part of its fleet or freighted vessels.

According to a press release to which ANGOP has had access, the company emphasises that the ship is not of Sonangol's ownership and is not even under its responsibility, thus denying such information as put out by some media outlets.

"Due to the current danger posed by navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Sonangol has adopted preventive measures to avoid any incidents with ships in its fleet or at its service, and none of its resources are close to the region in question", says the statement.

Since the first day of the war between Israel and Hamaz, the Houthi movement, which controls part of Yemen and is supported financially and militarily by Iran, has been carrying out attacks against commercial fleets in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea is one of the busiest trade routes on the planet, through which 12% of the world's exports pass.

According to the Houthis, the actions are a way of supporting the resistance in Gaza and target ships flying the flag of or owned by Israeli companies, or which are bound for Israeli ports, even if it's a very quick passage.