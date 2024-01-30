Congo-Kinshasa/Egypt: DR Congo Stun Egypt in Shootout

Egypt crashed out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after being defeated by DR Congo at the San Pedro Stadium on Sunday evening.

The match ended 1-1 after extra-time and had to go to penalties, where DR Congo dramatically won the match 8-7 on penalties.

DR Congo broke the deadlock in the 37th minute through Meschak Elia who received a cross from Yoane Wissa and finished after a quick throw-in was taken.

Egypt protested but to no avail as South African referee, Abongile Tom, stood his ground.

The Pharaohs were awarded a penalty and Mustafa Mohamed scored his fourth goal of the tournament with a shot that was tucked into the top corner of the net.

The incident was caused by Dylan Batubinsika who had his arm up in Ahmed Hegazi's face in the penalty area and after a review from VAR, the spot kick was given.

The score line was 1-1 at the break, with both teams showing a hunger to win the game.

The final 10 minutes saw things become more physical in the match as both teams tried their best to grab the winning goal.

During the shootout, Mostafa Mohamed fired his shot wide and Arthur Masuaku also missed.

As each team had taken five kicks each and both had scored four penalties respectively, it went into a sudden death.

Pharaohs' goalkeeper, Mohamed Abou Gabal, missed a penalty on his turn and in a dramatic turn of events, DR Congo's goalkeeper, Lionel Mpasi, switched their roles and scored, winning it for the Leopards.