Africa: AU Troops Handover Seven Military Bases to Somali Army

30 January 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — ATMIS officially handed over 7 Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) to the Federal Government of Somalia at a ceremony in Mogadishu, marking the completion of Phase Two of the ATMIS Drawdown as per UNSC Resolution 2710. Two others were closed making it a total of 9 FOBs.

Official documents were signed between #Somalia's National Security Adviser, Hussein Moalim, and SRCC & Head of ATMIS Souef Mohamed El-Amine and UNSOS

OIC, Qurat-ul Ain Sadozai, at the ATMIS Mission HQs.

The drawdown of 3,000 troops and handover of the 7 FOBs, which include Bio Cadale, Raga Ceel, Parliament, State House, Qorillow, Burahache, and Old Airport ENDF marked a watershed moment in the ongoing SomaliaSecurityTransition process. The two FOBs that were closed are Sarille and Old Airport KDF.

The African Union Political Affairs Peace and Security, Director of Conflict Management, Sarjoh Bah, told the FGS, international partners, Ambassadors of Troop Contributing Countries, SNA, and ATMIS officials that the AU remains committed to peace and security in Somalia.

