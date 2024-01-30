Zimbabwe: Construction of ED Mnangagwa High School Commences

30 January 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

The construction of the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa High School in Mutoko has commenced, with the material required now at the site.

Construction of this High School, which is being built in Ward 13 came after former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Mutoko South constituency, Cde Hebert Shumbamhini, appealed to the President for a boarding school in his constituency and President Mnangagwa promised the Mutoko people that the school be built.

Yesterday, Mashonaland East Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa, accompanied by other senior Government officials from the province visited the construction site to assess progress.

"I am happy that construction of this school has commenced. As you can see there is a block of classrooms which is now nearing the roofing stage. So this progress is commendable and we want to thank President Mnangagwa for always fulfilling his promises. He is a listening leader."

Artisans from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) were tasked with the construction works.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.