Zimbabwe: Construction of ED Mnangagwa High School Commences

The construction of the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa High School in Mutoko has commenced, with the material required now at the site.

Construction of this High School, which is being built in Ward 13 came after former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Mutoko South constituency, Cde Hebert Shumbamhini, appealed to the President for a boarding school in his constituency and President Mnangagwa promised the Mutoko people that the school be built.

Yesterday, Mashonaland East Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa, accompanied by other senior Government officials from the province visited the construction site to assess progress.

"I am happy that construction of this school has commenced. As you can see there is a block of classrooms which is now nearing the roofing stage. So this progress is commendable and we want to thank President Mnangagwa for always fulfilling his promises. He is a listening leader."

Artisans from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) were tasked with the construction works.