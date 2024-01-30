Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Intensifies Campaign for Ward 16 By-Elections in Harare West Constituency

Zanu PF has intensified its campaign trail to win back Ward 16 in the Harare West constituency, ahead of the impending by-elections set for Saturday.

Teams have been deployed in the areas where by-elections will be held and they have been holding road shows and door-to-door campaigns as the revolutionary party targets a resounding win.

Youthful aspiring candidate Cde Arnold Kudakwashe Mhembere will represent the party in Ward 16.

The Herald witnessed trucks and earthmoving equipment working on the emergency major clean-up programme, Operation Chenesa Harare, cleaning out heaps of garbage in Ward 16.

The operation was in response to the rising number of cholera cases, with Harare now the national epicentre.

"We are cleaning all dumpsites in Harare West to ensure the area is free from cholera. We have engaged the Central Government to help us in clearing all dumpsites in Mabelreign, Maranatha, Ashdown Park, Westlea and Madokero," said Cde Mhembere.

He said he will work hard to have roads repaired through the Government's Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

Some of his objectives, he said will ensure that funds disbursed by the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) to the council for road rehabilitation are utilised for their purpose timeously and would hold the council to account.

"This is in fulfilment of President Mnangagwa's pledge to initiate development that leaves no one and no place behind," he said.

He promised massive improvement in service delivery after successive corrupt opposition councillors proved to be incompetent over the past two decades.

"I will ensure that refuse will be timeously collected to stop the loads of uncollected garbage that are piling at street corners in all parts of the ward."

He also promised to ensure that ageing trees along the roads are pruned.