Zimbabwe: President Holds Bilateral Meetings in Rome

30 January 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

President Mnangagwa has held bilateral meetings here with different leaders including heads of international organisations as he continued with his engagement and reengagement efforts aimed at deepening cooperation.

The Head of State and Government met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday on the sidelines of the Italy Africa summit that drew several leaders from the African continent and the European Union.The meeting between President Mnangagwa and Prime Minister Meloni focused on how Harare and Rome can deepen cooperation in several areas.

This morning, the President met the Chairman of Convivium Africa, Dr Alfonso Ippolito where they discussed cooperation in the energy sector with the businessman expressing interest in solar energy.

The businessman said he was keen to invest in a 100 MegaWatt project near Gweru.

President Mnangagwa is expected to meet other leaders to explore ways of deepening cooperation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.