Zimbabwe: Opposition Activists Repaint CCC Bulawayo Offices Blue, Add Chamisa's Portrait

30 January 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) offices located at Gertrude Mthombeni House in Bulawayo have been repainted blue.

Blue is presumably the colour of Nelson Chamisa's new political movement after he resigned from the CCC presidency last week.

A portrait of Chamisa donning a blue suit on a blue background has been pitched at the CCC offices.

Chamisa last Friday announced that he was quitting CCC, citing 84 reasons including infiltration by Zanu PF.

Before the announcement, his close ally Ostallos Siziba hinted on social media that Chamisa was likely to form another political movement with blue as its official colour.

When NewZimbabwe.com visited the offices activists were rebranding the property. Some youths with no regalia were also seen milling around the premises waiting to be addressed by senior party officials.

"Gertrude Mthombeni House today got a magnificent blue facelift. That alone encapsulates the moment," said former CCC Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chiroodza.

