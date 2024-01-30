Africa: Ethiopia Making Necessary Preparation to Successfully Host 37th AU Summit

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is making the necessary preparations to warmly welcome and successfully host the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) which will be held in the coming month in Addis Ababa.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Ambassador Meles Alem briefed local and international media based in the capital about the upcoming AU Summit and ongoing Diplomacy Week and Exhibition.

Ambassador Meles said that a national committee has been formed and efforts are being underway to make the 37th African Union summit, which will be held from February 25 to 26, 2024, a success and provide warm hospitality to African brothers and sisters as well as other guests.

The meeting is expected to gather leaders of various African countries and officials of non-member states and leaders of international organizations among others, it was learned.

In 2024, the African Union is set to pay special attention to education and training with the theme of the year focusing on educating an Africa fit for the 21st century: building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, qualitative, lifelong and relevant learning for Africa.

The summit will also look into how the continent can maintain momentum in addressing issues of peace and security, regional integration, and development.

On the other hand, ambassador Meles said the diplomacy week and exhibition being underway at Science Museum has attracted thousands of visitors including about 700 diplomats based in Addis Ababa. The expo has so far been visited by 126 institutions.

According to him, the diplomats visited the exhibition has gained sufficient information about diplomatic activities of their respective countries with Ethiopia.

Members of the Second generation Ethiopian diaspora, who came to Ethiopia following the call made by Prime Minister Abiy Amhed, have also been able to get the opportunity to visit the expo. During their visit, the diaspora have expressed their support for their country.

The ambassador also mentioned about the two books that are published by the Ministry and their significance in preserving the memory of the institution and the general diplomatic history of the country.

He has also talked about the ongoing meeting that ambassadors and mission leaders of Ethiopian embassies are having in which all rounded discussions on ways of further protecting the national interests of the country is being underway.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Ethiopia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides inspiring Ethiopians to discover more about their country's diplomatic history by highlighting the 116-year diplomatic history and contemporary diplomatic accomplishments, the diplomacy exhibition depicts Ethiopia's history of diplomacy and current diplomatic achievements on the bilateral and multilateral spheres.

The ambassador emphasized that diversifying Ethiopia's diplomacy is crucial in addition to enhancing cooperation with various countries based on the principle of equality, respect and partnership.

Responding to question from journalists, about the recent MoU signed between Ethiopian and Somaliland, ambassador Meles said Ethiopia will continue its development work through the principle of give and take and mutual benefit with neighboring countries through strong diplomacy.

Meles also emphasized that Ethiopia is always ready to discuss and negotiate with all countries and other actors with the objective to realizing its aspiration for shared vision and development.

He explained that negative statements issued by any party to escalate the situation with wrong assumption will not benefit anyone and will not bring any change.

The ambassador said some countries are entirely working to destabilize Ethiopia and urged them to refrain from their destructive activities.