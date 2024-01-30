Ethiopia's Ruling Party Vows to Elevate MoU With Somaliland to 'A Practical Agreement'

The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) also pledged to pursue incomplete steps to find peaceful options with armed groups, while warning to "strengthen" its "law enforcement" measures against forces who want "carry out" their interests through armed means

Addis Ababa - In a resolution it issued at the end of four days meetings by members of both the Executive and the Central Committee, the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) said that the party has decided to bring the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that Ethiopia signed with Somaliland "to a practical agreement" while simultaneously giving attention to the principles of give and take to secure additional options to port access with other neighboring countries.

The ruling party further said the MoU with Somalinad was testament to "Ethiopia's position for regional economic and cultural ties."

The signing of the MoU on 01 January 2024, granting Ethiopia access to the sea in return for international recognition for Somaliland, has escalated tensions in neighboring Somalia, which argued that the MoU violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The move also generated several diplomatic statements from various countries pledging their support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

However, Ethiopia's push back is so far limited to the statements of condemnation from Egypt and the Arab League countries, while it continued maintaining its position to see through the MoU.

Other key points

Among the directions outlined in the resolution of the ruling party is ways tackling obstacles to Ethiopia's economic development. The party said local conflicts caused by a "network of narrow group interests" were one of the obstacles evaluated at the meeting. Pursuing "peaceful options" that are ongoing with armed groups should be strengthened in order to achieve peace at the national level and "speed up the journey of prosperity and ensure public benefits."

However, the party warned groups "who present their demands" through armed means, "a decision has been made to strengthen the appropriate law enforcement measures."

The party said that during the four days meeting, its Executive and Central Committee members have discussed in detail and evaluated a range of other pressing matters, including agricultural productivity, challenges associated with procurement and distribution of fertilizers, export trade, mineral sector and sugar industries among others.

A document which explores Ethiopia's current political, economic and social aspects as well as current national and international dynamics was also presented and discussed.

The party's "five main pillars of the economy": agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing and ICT and activities performed in these areas were presented and discussed and a direction was put in place outlining "the leadership and the members should work hard" together with the Ethiopian people.

Earlier today, before the completion of the meeting, the ruling party has relieved Demeke Mekonnen, who was the second vice president of the party representing the Amhara branch from his position as of today. Demeke is now replaced by Temesgen Tiruneh, Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), who was former president of Amhara regional state.