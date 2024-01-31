South Africa: Bafana Bafana Roars into Afcon Quarter-Finals - South African News Briefs - January 31, 2024

Bafana Bafana Stun Morocco to Advance to Afcon Quarter-Finals

In a stunning upset at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), South Africa's Bafana Bafana secured a 2-0 victory over World Cup finalists Morocco in the last 16, reports TimesLIVE. Evidence Makgopa opened the scoring in the 57th minute, leaving Morocco in shock. Despite Morocco's Achraf Hakimi missing a penalty in the 85th minute, Bafana maintained their lead. Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat was sent off in added time, reducing them to 10 men. Teboho Mokoena sealed the victory with a superb free-kick. South Africa's solid defense, effective counterattacks, and standout performances, particularly from Mokoena, contributed to their triumph. The victory sets the stage for a quarterfinal clash with Cape Verde, highlighting Bafana's impressive form under coach Hugo Broos. Despite potential controversy over refereeing decisions, South Africa's cohesive play earned them another memorable upset at the Nations Cup.

Duduzane Zuma Acknowledges Father's Govt Failures, Launches New Party

Duduzane Zuma, son of former South African President Jacob Zuma, has acknowledged his father's shortcomings in leading the government during an interview on Metro FM, reports News24. Discussing the formation of his new party, All Game Changers (AGC), Duduzane expressed regret over the Gupta allegations, claiming it cost him billions in value. Despite his father's constitutional limitations and legal issues, both Zumas aspire to presidential roles. Duduzane emphasized the need for young people to take charge of the government, advocating for a change in mindset. He addressed questions about his father's legacy, emphasizing his innocence in the face of allegations. Responding to criticism, Duduzane affirmed his relevance, highlighting his understanding of contemporary challenges. He expressed willingness to collaborate with like-minded parties and distanced himself from traditional approaches, positioning himself as a candidate in touch with current needs.

Kwaito Star Mafokate Loses Bid to Save Guest House in Lottery Funds Scandal

The High Court in Pretoria has rejected veteran musician and producer Arthur Mafokate's plea to release his luxury guest house, La Villa Rosa, from a preservation order, reports IOL. The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured the order in December 2022 after investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). The probe revealed that funds intended for youth development were misused, with Mafokate's South African Arts and Development Organisation (SAADA) using R7.5 million to purchase a lavish guest house, La Villa Rosa, instead of the allocated project. Mafokate argued his entitlement to the funds, but the court sided with the NPA, dismissing his application and paving the way for final forfeiture. The judgment is seen as a victory in the ongoing fight against corruption and aims to reclaim misappropriated funds for community development projects.

